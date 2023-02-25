Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.76% from the company’s current price.
FR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.
First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance
NYSE:FR opened at $52.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.90. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.99. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $42.91 and a 52-week high of $65.92.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Industrial Realty Trust
First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile
First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Industrial Realty Trust (FR)
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.