Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.76% from the company’s current price.

FR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:FR opened at $52.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.90. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.99. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $42.91 and a 52-week high of $65.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 592.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

