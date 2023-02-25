Safeguard Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Safeguard Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,743 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 23,880 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 696,761 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $162,376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69,404 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $365.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $305.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Microsoft Price Performance

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,144 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,795 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $249.22 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $315.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $246.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Articles

