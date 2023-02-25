Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Sapiens International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sapiens International’s current full-year earnings is $1.24 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sapiens International’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sapiens International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

Sapiens International Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Sapiens International stock opened at $20.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.19. Sapiens International has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $27.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $119.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Sapiens International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 37.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 71,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 19,685 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 13.4% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 79,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 8.5% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 659,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,649,000 after purchasing an additional 51,486 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 8.1% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 96,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 8.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

