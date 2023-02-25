Sareum (LON:SAR) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $100.81

Sareum Holdings plc (LON:SAR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 100.81 ($1.21) and traded as high as GBX 107.20 ($1.29). Sareum shares last traded at GBX 102.50 ($1.23), with a volume of 56,942 shares traded.

Sareum Trading Down 2.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £69.77 million, a P/E ratio of -37.96 and a beta of -0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 100.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 126.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Stephen Parker purchased 19,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 78 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of £15,578.16 ($18,759.83). Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Sareum Company Profile

Sareum Holdings plc, a specialist drug development company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic drugs for cancer and autoimmune diseases. It develops small molecule therapeutic drugs based on its Sareum Kinase Inhibitor Library drug discovery platform. The company's product pipeline includes Checkpoint Kinase 1, Aurora+FLT3 kinase, and TYK2/JAK1 kinase.

