Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.65

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2.65 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2.60 ($0.03). Savannah Resources shares last traded at GBX 2.70 ($0.03), with a volume of 1,740,192 shares changing hands.
Savannah Resources Stock Up 1.9 %
The company has a quick ratio of 13.42, a current ratio of 13.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of £45.63 million, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.65.
About Savannah Resources
Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.
