SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.94

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.94 and traded as low as $16.83. SB Financial Group shares last traded at $16.92, with a volume of 9,034 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SB Financial Group in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

SB Financial Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average of $16.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.83.

SB Financial Group Dividend Announcement

SB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SBFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $14.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SB Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SB Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in SB Financial Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 512,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in SB Financial Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,739,000 after purchasing an additional 27,065 shares during the period. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC grew its position in SB Financial Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 328,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 17,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SB Financial Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 304,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 13,343 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 164,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. 49.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

Featured Stories

