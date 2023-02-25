SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target Lowered to $320.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SBAC. Wolfe Research raised shares of SBA Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $336.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.07.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of SBAC opened at $257.82 on Thursday. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $236.20 and a twelve month high of $379.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $288.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.63. The firm has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.24 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($1.94). SBA Communications had a net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $686.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,673,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,753,678,000 after buying an additional 177,089 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in SBA Communications by 13.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,396,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,729,000 after purchasing an additional 407,347 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,926,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $936,478,000 after acquiring an additional 40,439 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 37.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,875,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,165,000 after acquiring an additional 783,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,481,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,533,000 after acquiring an additional 47,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Further Reading

