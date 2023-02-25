Schnieders Capital Management LLC Purchases 22,150 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,430 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,150 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.6% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.5% during the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 50,825 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 54,230 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,708,711 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $645,084,000 after purchasing an additional 19,697 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 30,395 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 37,642,917 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,253,650,000 after acquiring an additional 177,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.87.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $93.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -348.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $170.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.10 and a 200 day moving average of $106.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,394 shares of company stock worth $6,619,426. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.