Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Stake Raised by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,055 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 503,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,793,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 43,764 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,362,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $45.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.28. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.86 and a 52 week high of $52.46.

