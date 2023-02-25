SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Holdings Decreased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 207.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 133.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 83.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $97,000.

In related news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 15,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $997,854.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,122. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SEAS stock opened at $63.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 2.01. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $76.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.82 and its 200-day moving average is $55.44.

A number of brokerages have commented on SEAS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley cut their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

