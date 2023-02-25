Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,825 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,888,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,317 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,610,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,488,000 after buying an additional 104,551 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 4.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,114,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,180,000 after buying an additional 96,071 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 8.5% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,632,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,483,000 after buying an additional 128,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 903,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,499,000 after purchasing an additional 26,046 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $68.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $56.85 and a twelve month high of $75.11.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.69 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Service Co. International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 6,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $471,227.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,663,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following business segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization and catering.

