Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 406,048 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,421 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $61,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signature Bank Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $114.21 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $106.81 and a 52-week high of $350.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64.

Signature Bank Increases Dividend

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.27). Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 36.03%. The firm had revenue of $683.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 14.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBNY shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $250.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Stephens cut shares of Signature Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $205.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $200.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.29.

Signature Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Featured Articles

