Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Holdings Cut by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,402,644,000 after purchasing an additional 94,095 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,074,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $284,793,000 after purchasing an additional 193,274 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 245.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,378,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $202,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,850 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,788,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,647,000 after purchasing an additional 654,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,366,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $182,110,000 after purchasing an additional 145,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $360,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,789.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $360,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,789.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,216 shares of company stock worth $1,010,950 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWKS. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $94.50 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.26.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $112.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.02. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $141.26. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.59. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.