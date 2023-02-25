Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Slate Office REIT in a research note issued on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.11. Raymond James also issued estimates for Slate Office REIT’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

