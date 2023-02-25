Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 224,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 103,969 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 493,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 140,808 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. 51.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOI opened at $9.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.56. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.29 and a 1 year high of $14.61. The stock has a market cap of $428.78 million, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.46.

In related news, CEO William A. Zartler sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $218,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

