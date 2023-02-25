Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,699,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,081 shares during the quarter. Sony Group comprises 1.3% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $108,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Sony Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its position in shares of Sony Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 33,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Sony Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Sony Group stock opened at $82.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $107.52. The company has a market capitalization of $102.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.47. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.02 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

