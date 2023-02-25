SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 74,240 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,656 shares during the quarter. SouthState comprises 1.4% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SouthState were worth $5,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SouthState by 16.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $645,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,653 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SouthState by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,329,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $516,435,000 after purchasing an additional 220,760 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of SouthState by 30.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,051,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,544,000 after buying an additional 955,920 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SouthState by 22,183.6% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,289,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,866,000 after buying an additional 3,274,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SouthState by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,812,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,487,000 after buying an additional 183,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on SouthState from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on SouthState from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on SouthState from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SouthState presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

Insider Activity

SouthState Trading Up 1.0 %

In other SouthState news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 55,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,242,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 55,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,242,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 9,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.83, for a total transaction of $719,028.81. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 34,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,508.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,900,024. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

SSB opened at $81.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.81. SouthState Co. has a one year low of $72.25 and a one year high of $91.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.95.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $459.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.26 million. SouthState had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.35%.

About SouthState

(Get Rating)

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

Featured Articles

