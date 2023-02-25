Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,583 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 47.1% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 94,859 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 30,365 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 109.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 55.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 176,188 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 63,008 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 23.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 801,685 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 150,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,878,157 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWN. Mizuho cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

SWN stock opened at $5.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.31. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 187.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

