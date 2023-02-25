SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEO) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEO – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF by 91.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $388,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 10,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF by 18.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ONEO opened at $95.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.84. SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $102.87.

