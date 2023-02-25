SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 143,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF were worth $3,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,454,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $416,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 94,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RLY opened at $27.42 on Friday. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $32.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.11.

