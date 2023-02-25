Steven Madden’s (SHOO) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $34.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.76% from the company’s previous close. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SHOO. Wedbush lowered shares of Steven Madden from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.57.
Steven Madden Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $35.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.14. Steven Madden has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $45.04.
Institutional Trading of Steven Madden
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 28.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 312.3% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 18.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.
About Steven Madden
Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.
