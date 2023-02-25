Steven Madden’s (SHOO) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $34.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.76% from the company’s previous close. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SHOO. Wedbush lowered shares of Steven Madden from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.57.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $35.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.14. Steven Madden has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $45.04.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $470.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.88 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 30.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 28.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 312.3% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 18.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

