Steward Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,779 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 0.5% of Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 124.0% during the third quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 10.2% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 132,982 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,972,000 after acquiring an additional 12,298 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management grew its stake in Microsoft by 3.1% during the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 5,450 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,742,000. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 66.7% during the third quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,144 shares of company stock worth $6,680,795 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Microsoft Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $250.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.58.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $249.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $315.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $246.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Further Reading

