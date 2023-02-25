Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,193 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 50.9% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Stifel Financial by 72.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 10.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.3% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SF. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Stifel Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SF opened at $66.72 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $49.31 and a twelve month high of $74.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.91.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.06). Stifel Financial had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Stifel Financial’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.07%.

About Stifel Financial

(Get Rating)

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

Featured Stories

