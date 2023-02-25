Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,193 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 901,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,227,000 after acquiring an additional 393,943 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,204,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,984,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,930,000 after acquiring an additional 268,395 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,559,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,384,000 after acquiring an additional 185,971 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Stifel Financial by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 699,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,472,000 after purchasing an additional 130,289 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stifel Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $66.72 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $49.31 and a 52 week high of $74.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.91.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SF. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Stifel Financial from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

