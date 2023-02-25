StockNews.com Downgrades Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) to Sell

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

GKOS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Glaukos from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Glaukos from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on Glaukos from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho began coverage on Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Glaukos from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Glaukos stock opened at $47.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -22.78 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 7.40. Glaukos has a one year low of $33.33 and a one year high of $64.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.40 and a 200 day moving average of $49.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Glaukos by 262.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Glaukos by 17.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Glaukos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Glaukos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Glaukos during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

