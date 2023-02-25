Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,019.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,823 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,896.1% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 28,471,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,737,521,000 after acquiring an additional 27,045,038 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,736.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,253,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,235,795,000 after acquiring an additional 21,986,989 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,872.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,292,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,856,000 after purchasing an additional 17,365,189 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,863.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,524,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,863,000 after purchasing an additional 15,682,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,966.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,818,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,954,000 after purchasing an additional 14,101,177 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $89.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $144.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen lowered their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,583 shares of company stock worth $3,418,900. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

