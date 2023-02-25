Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) PT Raised to $110.00 at Barrington Research

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Barrington Research from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.63% from the company’s current price. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Strategic Education’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

STRA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Strategic Education from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Strategic Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.33.

Strategic Education Stock Up 2.4 %

Strategic Education stock opened at $88.26 on Thursday. Strategic Education has a one year low of $50.69 and a one year high of $98.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.12 and a 200 day moving average of $76.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Trading of Strategic Education

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.15). Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $269.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Strategic Education will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 393 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Strategic Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

About Strategic Education

(Get Rating)

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

