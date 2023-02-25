Summitry LLC Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Summitry LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 217,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.9% of Summitry LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $24,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 30,532 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 16,357 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in Amazon.com by 81.3% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 195,735 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,118,000 after buying an additional 87,765 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 14.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 50,442 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after buying an additional 6,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 47.2% in the third quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Amazon.com Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $93.50 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $170.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -348.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.22.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.87.
Insider Activity at Amazon.com
In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $707,574.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,551,880.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,426. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
