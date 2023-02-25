Sunrun Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Sunrun in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sunrun’s current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sunrun’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RUN. StockNews.com raised Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sunrun from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sunrun from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sunrun from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $21.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.25. Sunrun has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 2.26.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.89 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,664 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 9,549 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 232,185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after buying an additional 49,713 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,689 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 35,170 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $2,492,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,311,406 shares in the company, valued at $32,680,237.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $2,492,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,311,406 shares in the company, valued at $32,680,237.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $59,174.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,907,865.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,143 shares of company stock worth $6,646,751 over the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

