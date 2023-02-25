Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Position Cut by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,225 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Tactile Systems Technology were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $806,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $625,000. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Performance

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ TCMD opened at $15.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $305.57 million, a P/E ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 1.21. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $21.62.

(Get Rating)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The firm focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

