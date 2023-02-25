Talon International (OTCMKTS:TALN) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.13

Shares of Talon International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALN – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and traded as high as $0.15. Talon International shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 3,000 shares traded.
Talon International Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.13.
About Talon International
Talon International, Inc is a supplier of customer zippers, complete trim solutions, and stretch technology products to manufacturers of fashion apparel, specialty retailers, mass merchandisers, brand licensees, and retailers. The company operates through following segments: Talon Zipper and Talon Trim.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Talon International (TALN)
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
Receive News & Ratings for Talon International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talon International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.