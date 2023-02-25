Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.69

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.69 and traded as high as $2.77. Tantech shares last traded at $2.64, with a volume of 16,535 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tantech in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Tantech Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tantech Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TANH. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Tantech during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Tantech by 21.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 40,178 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Tantech during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000.

Tantech Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of bamboo-based charcoal products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Product, Trading, and Electric Vehicle. The Consumer Product segment includes purification and deodorization products, cleaning products, and barbecue charcoals designed for the domestic market that are sold under the brand name Charcoal Doctor.

Featured Stories

