Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.69

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.69 and traded as high as $2.77. Tantech shares last traded at $2.64, with a volume of 16,535 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tantech in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Tantech Trading Down 0.8 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.11.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Tantech Company Profile
Tantech Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of bamboo-based charcoal products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Product, Trading, and Electric Vehicle. The Consumer Product segment includes purification and deodorization products, cleaning products, and barbecue charcoals designed for the domestic market that are sold under the brand name Charcoal Doctor.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tantech (TANH)
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
Receive News & Ratings for Tantech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tantech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.