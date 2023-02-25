Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,514 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Target Hospitality were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 432.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 9,927 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. 30.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Hospitality Stock Performance

Shares of Target Hospitality stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.00 and a 200 day moving average of $14.18. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Target Hospitality

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Target Hospitality from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Target Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

In other news, insider Troy C. Schrenk bought 4,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.77 per share, for a total transaction of $68,074.93. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 36,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,256.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Troy C. Schrenk bought 4,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.77 per share, for a total transaction of $68,074.93. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 36,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,256.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jason Paul Vlacich sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $326,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,067.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $3,889,300 in the last three months. 68.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services Midwest, and Government. The Hospitality & Facilities Services – South segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

