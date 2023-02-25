Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) by 154.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 567,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,003,000 after purchasing an additional 11,582 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 270.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 61,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 5,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TARO stock opened at $30.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.66. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $51.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TARO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $139.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.12 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 2.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

TARO has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile



Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

