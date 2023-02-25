TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its position in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 143.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 169.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $68,052.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,864,352.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TD SYNNEX news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 5,175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $501,975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,802,877 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,879,069. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $68,052.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,864,352.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,193,876 shares of company stock valued at $503,935,086. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Stock Down 1.4 %

TD SYNNEX stock opened at $96.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $78.86 and a 1-year high of $115.14.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.45. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.78 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 20.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SNX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

TD SYNNEX Profile

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

Featured Stories

