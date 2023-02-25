Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.96

Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.96 and traded as high as $10.65. Teijin shares last traded at $10.65, with a volume of 454 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.43.

Teijin Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies that are involved in the environment and energy, safety and protection, information and electronics, transportation, and healthcare businesses. It operates through the following segments: Materials, Healthcare, and Others. The Materials segment handles the manufacture and sale of polyester, aramid, and carbon fiber products as well as plastic and resin products from polycarbonate resin and polyester film.

