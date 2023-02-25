Tekcapital (LON:TEK) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.45

Tekcapital plc (LON:TEK – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.45 ($0.25) and traded as low as GBX 16.77 ($0.20). Tekcapital shares last traded at GBX 17.25 ($0.21), with a volume of 2,510,227 shares changing hands.

Tekcapital Trading Up 1.5 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 18.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 20.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £25.99 million, a P/E ratio of 156.82 and a beta of 1.33.

About Tekcapital

Tekcapital plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of technology transfer services to universities and corporate clients in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company offers Microsalt with micron-sized sodium chloride crystals that dissolve Kosher; and low-sodium salted chips offered under the SaltMe! brand.

