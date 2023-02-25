Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Teladoc Health to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. SVB Securities upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.72.

TDOC stock opened at $27.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.55. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $21.60 and a one year high of $79.90.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $65,585.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $30,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,525.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $65,585.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,648 shares of company stock worth $192,825. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 879.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,475,319 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $148,625,000 after buying an additional 4,018,300 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,089,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth about $34,632,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 313.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,658,323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,493 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 9,904.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,100,167 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,170 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

