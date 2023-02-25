Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Stock Rating Upgraded by SVB Securities

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) was upgraded by SVB Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $34.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock. SVB Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 25.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.72.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $27.04 on Thursday. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $21.60 and a 1 year high of $79.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.03.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $65,585.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $65,585.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $30,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,408 shares in the company, valued at $616,525.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,648 shares of company stock worth $192,825. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,614 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,094 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

