Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.69

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.69 and traded as low as $5.06. Telia Company AB (publ) shares last traded at $5.08, with a volume of 46,295 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on TLSNY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 31 to SEK 26 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 30 to SEK 29 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Get Telia Company AB (publ) alerts:

Telia Company AB (publ) Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.31.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

Telia Company AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLSNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Telia Company AB will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses on mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.