Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,255 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $1,651,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $1,769,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after buying an additional 7,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $47.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.94.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

THC opened at $59.29 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $92.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.16 and its 200-day moving average is $52.13.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.69. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 9,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total value of $430,573.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,543.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.