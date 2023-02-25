Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) by 695.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,839 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Tennant were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tennant by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Tennant by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Tennant by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Tennant by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tennant by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tennant alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Tennant in a report on Friday.

Tennant Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TNC opened at $71.80 on Friday. Tennant has a twelve month low of $54.90 and a twelve month high of $85.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.41.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.25. Tennant had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $291.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tennant will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Tennant Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.41%.

About Tennant

(Get Rating)

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.