Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) by 695.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,839 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Tennant were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tennant by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Tennant by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Tennant by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Tennant by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tennant by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Tennant in a report on Friday.
Tennant Price Performance
Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.25. Tennant had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $291.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tennant will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Tennant Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.41%.
About Tennant
Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tennant (TNC)
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.