Teton Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT)

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its position in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,027 shares during the period. INDUS Realty Trust comprises 2.5% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in INDUS Realty Trust were worth $10,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in INDUS Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 1,066.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 14.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 150.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INDUS Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of INDT opened at $66.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.80 and its 200 day moving average is $59.83. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.33 and a fifty-two week high of $78.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.41 million, a PE ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 0.84.

INDUS Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from INDUS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. INDUS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 30.64%.

Several brokerages have commented on INDT. Robert W. Baird cut shares of INDUS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut INDUS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday.

INDUS Realty Trust Profile

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in the developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

