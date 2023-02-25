Teton Advisors Inc. Has $20.28 Million Holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 507,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. Aerojet Rocketdyne accounts for approximately 4.9% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $20,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 316.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 14.6% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 229,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,168,000 after buying an additional 29,250 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,136,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,754,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,143,000 after acquiring an additional 34,706 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on AJRD shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

AJRD opened at $56.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.58. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.20 and a 52-week high of $56.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 62.40 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $648.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.73 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

