Teton Advisors Inc. Has $8.79 Million Stock Position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Teton Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 44,473 shares during the quarter. Griffon accounts for approximately 2.1% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Griffon were worth $8,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Griffon by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,674,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $153,717,000 after acquiring an additional 181,416 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Griffon by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,656,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $113,304,000 after purchasing an additional 388,996 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Griffon by 38.1% in the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 2,526,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,577,000 after purchasing an additional 696,345 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Griffon by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,929,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,642,000 after buying an additional 90,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 904,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,341,000 after buying an additional 348,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Griffon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Griffon from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Griffon Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Griffon stock opened at $36.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.23 and a 200-day moving average of $34.60. Griffon Co. has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $43.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.56.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. Griffon had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a positive return on equity of 35.32%. The firm had revenue of $649.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Griffon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.16%.

Griffon Profile

(Get Rating)

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.