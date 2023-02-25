Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) CFO Frank T. Connor Sells 63,361 Shares

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $4,647,529.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,109,224.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Textron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $73.56 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.11 and a 1-year high of $76.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.77 and a 200-day moving average of $68.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Textron had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TXT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Textron by 18.7% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Textron by 129.3% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 59,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 33,685 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Textron during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Textron by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,829 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

Featured Articles

