The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) by 449.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,720 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Beauty Health were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Beauty Health by 2.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 143,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Beauty Health by 88.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Beauty Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Beauty Health by 35,742.3% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 55,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 55,758 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Beauty Health by 16.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 102,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SKIN opened at $11.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.26. The Beauty Health Company has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $20.49. The company has a current ratio of 11.68, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.15 and a beta of 1.21.

SKIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Beauty Health to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Beauty Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beauty Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

