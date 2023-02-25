The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $3,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 37.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth approximately $957,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 54.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $89.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.29 and a twelve month high of $99.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.97.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $809.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.31 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENSG. Stephens upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.60.

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,136.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,232,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,136.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,232,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $190,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,522,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,253 shares of company stock worth $1,846,841. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in providing skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative care services. It operates through the Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The Skilled Services segments includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment refers to the leasing to skilled nursing and senior living operations.

