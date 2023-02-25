The Home Depot, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $3.80 Per Share (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Home Depot in a report released on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $3.80 for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Home Depot’s current full-year earnings is $16.53 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q2 2024 earnings at $4.77 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.23 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HD. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.45.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $296.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $303.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $318.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HD. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

