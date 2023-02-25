The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $15.79 Per Share

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Home Depot in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will earn $15.79 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $17.12. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $306.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Home Depot’s current full-year earnings is $16.53 per share.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.9 %

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their target price on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.45.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $296.66 on Friday. Home Depot has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $318.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.12%.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984,516 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,063 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,176,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,582,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $563,524,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.